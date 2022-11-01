Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced that it will participate in the 2022 World Corporate Champions Cup, taking place in Dubai from November 04 until November 6.

The SEHA football team will participate alongside 16 teams from around the world, each representing their countries, and SEHA's participation marks the first time an Emirati company joins a global event of this kind.

Saeed Jaber Al-Kuwaiti, CEO of SEHA, said: “SEHA is extremely proud to be participating in this world championship and in enhancing the nations’ distinguished global reputation. Our participation comes in line with the initiatives of the SEHA Sports Committee to invest in athletic talent amongst employees and pay closer attention to sports activities, increasing job engagement and creating a healthy and happy sports environment that would benefit employees and their families. I wish the team all the best and look forward to watching the games.”

In addition, Albert Zbeli, President of the International Federation of Corporate Football, welcomed SEHA's participation in the fourth edition of the Corporate World Cup, wishing its team success during the tournament.

Dubai will host the fourth edition of the Corporate World Cup after the success of hosting it last year. The first edition was held in Montreal, Canada in 2018, then Monaco, France in 2019. The 2020 edition, however, was postponed due to the pandemic.

The International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) is a global body responsible for corporate football, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada. FIFCO welcomes 60 countries and manages 2.7 million players under its umbrella. In addition, it works with more than 100,000 companies around the world and organizes series Corporate World Cup tournaments annually.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae