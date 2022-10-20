Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to bolster medical education and mutual knowledge transfer between the two entities.

The partnership will aim to promote ties between both parties through student placements, training programs, sharing of facilities and resources, and exchange of expertise. SEHA and ADU plan to support each other to encourage training for students, professional staff, and faculty and to facilitate exchange of information and networking.

As per the agreement, ADU will support SEHA frontline workers, and their dependents, wishing to join undergraduate or postgraduate programs, through the Frontline Workers Scholarship – offering a 20% waiver on tuition fees.

Elaborating further on the partnership, Dr.Ghanem Ali Al Hassani , Group Education Director , at SEHA, said: “At SEHA, we prioritize the professional growth of our employees and continually invest in our people so they can keep advancing their career with us. We believe that this partnership with ADU will mutually benefit its students and SEHA’s medical staff. Plans to collaborate on academic and research activities, student and faculty exchange programs, and transfer of educational, cultural, and administrative materials, is well underway. As one of the leading universities in the MENA region, ADU brings with it the right resources and academic environment to help our staff reach in further fueling their professional growth.”

Under the terms of the MoU, SEHA and ADU will cooperate in the areas of consultancy, academic studies, institutional support, and development in general, in addition to human and administrative development. The two parties will also collaborate to organize conferences, workshops, seminars, academic and training programs, and university information sessions at SEHA.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Acting Dean of College of Health Sciences at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Continuous learning, especially in an ever-evolving field like health sciences, is paramount. Our alliance with SEHA is a fantastic opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience within the healthcare industry and learn from some of the most talented healthcare professionals that Abu Dhabi offers. We certainly believe that, in turn, SEHA’s employees can benefit from increased access to some of our most sought-after academic and research programs to further their professional growth. We look forward to the great work and outcomes that stand to come from this partnership.”

About SEHA:

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more details visit https://www.seha.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world according to the 2023 QS World University rankings, and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. In addition, ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age.