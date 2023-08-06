Abu Dhabi -- The 'Security and Safety at petrol stations' campaign has registered a positive and encouraging response during the first of its launch as people showed interest in the awareness efforts by the Joint Security and Safety Committee.

The Committee, which is made up of the Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of the Interior, and its strategic partners, organised a joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at petrol stations for the summer of 2023.

The theme of the annual campaign is "Five for Your Safety" will raise the level of security and safety at the petrol stations. It will be increasing the level of community understanding of safety and preventative concepts, as well as the proper conduct required at petrol stations while filling up a vehicle with fuel to maintain safety of the community and the service providers.

In its first week, the campaign, which was organised in collaboration with the Emirates National Oil Company ("ENOC"), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ("ADNOC"), and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation ("Emarat"), saw encouraging results, as evidenced by the high level of participation among customers and workers at petrol stations. The participants showed their interest to follow the safety and security instructions and vowed to follow the recommendation while filling up their vehicles with fuel.

Enhancing security and safety rates

H.E Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, stressed that the campaign represents a stimulating initiative in which efforts are integrated and continued towards educating community members and introducing them to the principles of safety and prevention while using fuel filling stations. The campaign will improve security and safety rates in the society, and help maintain human life, thus supporting the objectives of the vision of "We Are the Emirates 2031". It will also be reinforcing the UAE's position as the world's leader in terms of personal safety in accordance with the goals and plans of our sage leadership, which prioritises the welfare of people above all else.

Ongoing achievements

For his part, Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, indicated the keenness of the Joint Committee for Security and Safety to enable the campaign to continue its achievements and successes that it has achieved during the past years in terms of raising the level of awareness of petrol station users of security and safety indicators.

Based on that, the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior is making maximum efforts during the campaign to establish the correct methods and behaviors that must be followed at petrol stations to preserve lives and property.

Innovative efforts

H.E Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, confirmed that the campaign's results in its first week reflect the innovative efforts made by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety and its partners to achieve the highest safety indicators in petrol stations and raise awareness among citizens to protect lives and property, highlighting the significance of the campaign and its role in promoting safety and prevention rules and practices, which contributes to strengthening the commitment of station users to the correct procedures that guarantee their safety and the safety of individuals going to stations.

Extraordinary outcomes

Additionally, H.E Eng. Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, confirmed that the campaign's expansion and continued sustainability, along with the variety of its awareness-raising and educational materials and messages regarding the practises and security and safety rules that must be observed at petrol stations, pave the way for the campaign's success in achieving outstanding results.

Al Lamki expressed gratitude to the General Command of Civil Defense and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for their contributions to the campaign's success and ability to accomplish its objectives.

Positive indicators

H.E Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation "Emarat", said the campaign has been successful since it began in the previous years and that it has significantly increased levels of security and safety at petrol stations.

Al Shamsi added that the campaign was planned in accordance with a set of clearly defined mechanisms and goals to promote a culture of safety at petrol stations, valuing the role of petrol station users and workers in assuming their societal responsibilities by adhering to the correct methods and behaviors at the stations.

The campaign, which runs through September 25, 2023 and utilises a variety of media tools and methods, offers numerous instructions and recommendations that must be followed at stations, especially during the process of filling the vehicle with fuel, which is represented by slowing down the speed to (20km/h) when entering the station, not leaving the car except for reasons, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine during fueling, and closing of the gasoline tank.

