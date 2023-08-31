Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is offering community members an innovative edutainment environment through its School of Life project at Al Safa Art and Design Library, Al Twar, Al Mankhool and Hatta public libraries with a set of interactive sessions and workshops aimed at building life skills and motivating individuals to prioritise their personal welfare, by raising their level of awareness and concern for their mental and physical health and enabling them to contribute to making a positive change in society.

The September programme is held under the theme ‘Wellness: Self-care for Busy Lives,’ offering 16 workshops in Arabic and English. In Al Safa Art & Design Library, participants will learn how lighting impacts well-being in interior design, and how to create a relaxing atmosphere for mindfulness, as well as develop their own vision boards that include goals and objectives. They will also learn about the importance of nutrition and its effects on our body, and explore how different textures and materials can elevate the look and feel of their living spaces.

In Al Twar Public Library, participants will be reading and discussing the book ‘The Art of Mindful Reading, Embracing the Wisdom of Words’ by Ella Berthoud. They will also delve into profound insights about human anatomy and explore the relationship between bodily organs and overall well-being. Those enrolled will learn how to nurture plants in the climatic conditions of Dubai and have the chance to experience planting themselves.

At Al Mankhool Public Library, participants will uncover strategies to enhance employee well-being, productivity, and job satisfaction. Additionally, they will acquire empowering techniques to overcome trauma, foster healing and resilience, and understand the synergy between wealth and well-being, revealing the elements that lead to genuine prosperity beyond financial gains. Attendees can discover practical strategies for achieving a balanced and fulfilling life that encompasses both financial abundance and overall well-being.

‘School of Life’ educational sessions, which will last until March 2024, are offered by a group of speakers, experts and people with distinguished experiences, cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.