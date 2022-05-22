Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday 21st of May that no cases of monkeypox have been detected in the Kingdom so far. The Ministry indicated its complete readiness to monitor, investigate and deal with cases if any appear, drawing attention to the fact that all medical and laboratory tests for the disease are available. Saudi Health also announced that it concluded an integrated prevention and treatment plan to deal with such cases.

The Ministry urged everyone to follow up on health behaviors and awareness guidelines issued by the Ministry and Public Health Authority (WEQAYA), especially when traveling to countries where cases were identified.

