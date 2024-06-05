Riyadh: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) has today announced the launch of Namour, a character designed to inspire young people in Saudi Arabia to become environmental heroes. Named after the Arabic word for Arabian leopard (Nimr), Namour [n'æmoː͡ɹ] embodies strength, power, and grace, symbolizing Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Namour aligns with Saudi Arabia’s whole of society approach to address environmental challenges and highlights the importance of collaboration across all sectors and generations. SGI is launching this character to inspire young people in Saudi Arabia to play an active role in protecting nature and preserving biodiversity.

Namour is supported by the Ministry of Education which, together with SGI, will leverage Namour’s presence in educational environments and online platforms to increase environmental awareness and action among children and youth in the Kingdom. This collaborative effort will help ensure Namour serves as an ally for parents and educators, providing creative resources and inspiration to promote learning and engagement about climate and sustainability.

Namour also aims to raise awareness about the critically endangered status of the Arabian leopard and the importance of conservation efforts, highlighting Saudi Arabia's robust initiatives, including breeding programs and rewilding efforts, to protect this species. In 2023 alone, seven Arabian leopard cubs were born under the conservation breeding program in Taif. The hugely successful program has nearly doubled the number of leopards under its protection since it started. Additionally, under SGI, more than 1,660+ endangered animals have been rewilded in Saudi Arabia’s growing nature reserves, including Arabian oryx, Arabian sand gazelles, and Nubian ibex.

Everyone with an interest in protecting Saudi Arabia’s natural environment is encouraged to explore Namour’s story, follow his journey on social media and share his videos and posts to spread the word.

For more information follow @NamourInKSA on X, Instagram, and Youtube