Dubai, UAE: The Rental Disputes Center (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD), received a AED 1 million donation in two payments of AED 500,000 from Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) for the benefit of RDC’s Yad Al Khair (Hand of Giving) Committee. The aim is to assist with humanitarian cases affected by rental lawsuits and relieve the distress of families who faced judicial rulings issued by RDC due to their inability to pay rent.

HE Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Director of RDC, and Judge Abdulaziz Anwahi, President of Yad Al Khair Committee at RDC, received the amount from the donor. They expressed their appreciation of these humanitarian contributions, which express the solidarity and responsibility shown by institutions across the emirate towards society, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the initiatives supervised by RDC, including the Yad Al Khair committee.

Mousa commented: “We extend our sincere gratitude to DIB for its contribution towards supporting the work of the Yad Al Khair committee and providing humanitarian assistance to families who are unable to pay rent. This initiative affirms DIB’s commitment to promoting a culture of communal charitable and humanitarian work, and we will strive to develop cooperation among all partners from the public and private sectors to consolidate and support the leadership’s efforts and its wise directives in empowering this culture among society members.”

Anwahi praised DIB’s initiative and affirmed that the committee’s work continues thanks to the efforts of the generous donors who enable the RDC to provide assistance to many families in such rental cases; such as those subjected to eviction from their homes due to an eviction ruling or those subject to imprisonment for the same reason, among other humanitarian and social cases.

Anwahi stressed that the RDC is setting up a system to determine the eligible humanitarian cases. As a prerequisite, the case owner must fill out a Yad Al Khair committee form, which would include a report on the humanitarian situation, the committee’s observations, and guidelines for the committee to judge the situation. The case owner’s salary must also be noted — to establish if they are among the categories being prioritised for this assistance — as well as if they support a family, whether they are obligated to pay or have other properties or commercial licences. A case owner’s other debts unrelated to the rental payments must also be noted.

