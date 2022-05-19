Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced that the third edition of Ramadan Heroes, which was launched at the outset of Ramadan as part of the Authority’s community initiatives in cooperation with talabat, Emirates Red Crescent Authority and UAE Food Bank, has succeeded in attracting 110,944 contributions from the community.

Within the framework of the Ramadan Heroes campaign, various society members in the country contributed to the purchase of iftar meals and Ramadan boxes via the talabat app, which facilitated easy and secure online donations and connected users with charities through the platform. Each donated meal was safely and quickly delivered to beneficiaries' residences across the UAE in coordination with campaign partners. The campaign succeeded in delivering Iftar meals and Ramadan boxes to 110,944 beneficiaries around the UAE.

Commenting on the results of the campaign, Shaima Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at Dubai Culture, said: "We are pleased with the results of our humanitarian initiative in its third edition; the results affirm the noble values ​​of solidarity, compassion and generosity that characterise the Emirati society. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to bringing joy to the homes of thousands of needy families across the country.”

Al Suwaidi added: “We would also like to thank our partners, whose continued support for the third consecutive year helps implement this humanitarian campaign and achieve its goals. We look forward to strengthening our partnership towards consolidating the culture of giving in our society."

The Ramadan Heroes campaign was part of Dubai Culture's humanitarian CSR initiatives aimed at promoting the spirit and value of giving among society members. Through it, the Authority also aimed to support the UAE's agenda to contribute to achieving the second sustainable development goal — ending world hunger and achieving food security — in addition to supporting the '1 Billion Meals' campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

