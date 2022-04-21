The campaign seeks to support the wise leadership’s efforts in the field of humanitarian work, the latest of which is the '1 Billion Meals' campaign.

Dubai, UAE: The Ramadan Heroes campaign launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) at the outset of the holy month in partnership with talabat, UAE Food Bank, and Emirates Red Crescent has attracted a distinguished response. Within two weeks of its launch, it supported 82,747 beneficiaries across iftar meals and Ramadan Boxes.

This promising response reflects the culture of giving, participation and cohesion in UAE society, individuals, institutions and companies, which was established by the pioneer of giving, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Simple steps to donate

The Ramadan Heroes campaign provides society members with the opportunity to contribute to the purchase of iftar meals and Ramadan Boxes via the talabat app through simple and quick steps: download the talabat app, visit the home screen and scroll down to 'Top Picks', Select ‘Give Back,’ select ‘Ramadan Heroes,’ Select the menu items you wish to donate, and complete the order by checking out.

Through this campaign, Dubai Culture seeks to support the humanitarian efforts made by the wise leadership through initiatives that contribute to helping the needy, the latest of which is '1 Billion Meals', the largest food campaign in the region launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide food support up to 1 billion meals for the poor and hungry in 50 countries around the world.

Contribute an iftar meal or a Ramadan Box through the Ramadan Heroes virtual restaurant on the talabat app.

