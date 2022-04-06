Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has achieved the prestigious ISO 50001 certification in recognition of its best practices in energy management. H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality received the certificate from Mr. Michael Weppler, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Communication of TÜV Rheinland, in a ceremony held in the presence of other senior managers and the energy team of the Municipality.

The certification acknowledges the energy management activities of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality such as the retrofit of some of its buildings as well as renewable energy generation from its solar car-park installation.

The certificate is a milestone towards certifying all Ras Al Khaimah Government entities with the ISO 50001 standard in the coming years.

On receiving the certificate, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said, “This recognition to the Municipality is the first step in achieving the ISO 50001 certification for the broader Government of Ras Al Khaimah. It is a proud moment for us to be the first entity to be certified towards this goal and I would like to congratulate the energy team of the Municipality for their efforts.”

Mr. Weppler, Executive Vice President of TÜV Rheinland, stated that “It leaves me beyond any doubt that with this committed team; RAK Municipality will become a benchmark for energy efficient organizations and on behalf of TUV Rheinland, We would like to express our solidarity for all your initiatives in your journey towards achieving significant milestones”.

The Energy Management Program is part of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, that targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% contribution of electricity from renewable sources by 2040. The strategy supports the UAE commitments for climate change mitigation and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.