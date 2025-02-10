Qatar Tourism is preparing to host the 51st UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East, set to take place in Doha on February 12th. The meeting will bring together tourism ministers, senior officials, and experts from various countries in the region, as well as leadership from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

The selection of Doha as the host city underscores Qatar's growing status as a regional and global hub in the tourism sector and its leadership role in promoting both regional and international cooperation. This is especially significant considering the country’s recent successes in hosting major global events, most notably the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

During the meeting, the UN Tourism will present reports on the sector’s performance for the 2024-2025 period, and future policies and plans will be discussed.

HE Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, stated: “Hosting the 51st meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East reflects our steadfast commitment to enhancing regional cooperation and developing the tourism sector as a key driver of economic and social growth. Qatar has proven its capability to organise and host major international events, establishing itself as a global model for sustainable tourism. We are confident that this meeting will further advance regional cooperation in the tourism sector, and we look forward to exchanging ideas and expertise with partners from across the region to bolster the Middle East's position as a unique global tourism destination.”

In addition to the ministerial sessions and official meetings, the conference titled "Sports Tourism and the Tourism Industry Post-World Cup" will be held on February 13th at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Centre, featuring a distinguished group of experts and specialists.

The conference will explore the impact of major sporting events on tourism in the Middle East, their role in fostering sustainable tourism, and the role of technology in enhancing the sports tourism experience. It will also focus on how Qatar and its neighbouring countries are collaborating to establish the Middle East as a global sports tourism destination, and the role sport plays in enhancing destination branding across the region, drawing on Qatar’s successes and the lessons learned from its experiences.

Qatar Tourism remains committed to advancing its ambitious strategy to establish Qatar as a leading global tourism destination, focusing on diversifying tourism offerings, enhancing visitor experiences, and fostering sector investment, all in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Additionally, efforts to strengthen regional collaboration through platforms such as UN Tourism are contributing to the development of a more integrated and sustainable tourism sector.

About Qatar Tourism

