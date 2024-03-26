Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of Dh766,457,286.56 worth pension payments will be disbursed on Wednesday 27th March 2024, an increase of Dh76,680,386 in comparison to the same month last year, in which the value of pensions amounted to Dh689,776,900.32.

There are 47,940 eligible customers due to receive the amount tomorrow, with an evident increase of 1,525 customers in comparison to March of last year, in which the number of pensioners and beneficiaries reached 46,415.

Expenses are disbursed to Emiratis subject to Federal Pension Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible Emiratis whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance to the pension law by which they belong.

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae