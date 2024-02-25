​​​​United Arab Emirates - Dubai: As part of Emirates Health Services' (EHS) commitment to continuing its efforts to enhance and foster a culture of innovation and deliver excellent healthcare practices, Khorfakkan Hospital, an EHS facility, announced the launch of a new initiative named "Our Elders, Our Home’s Blessing." This initiative is introduced as part of the Innovation Stations activities organized by the hospital in conjunction with the UAE Innovation Month, providing quality healthcare services and comprehensive support for citizens aged 60 and above during medical appointments.

EHS, through its various healthcare facilities, strives to provide quality healthcare services and comprehensive support for senior citizens in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision. This vision emphasizes the importance of providing healthcare and social care for all segments of society, including the elderly, to achieve the targets of UAE Centennial 2071. This commitment aims to elevate the level of healthcare and improve the quality of life for its citizens and residents, reflecting the UAE's ambitious vision for a healthy and prosperous future for all.

Dr. Abdalla Alblooshi, Director of Khorfakkan Hospital, emphasized that the "Our Elders, Our Home’s Blessing" initiative is a response to and consideration of the needs of senior citizens. It aims to align with the directions and strategies of Emirates Health Services, seeking to enhance the healthcare system for all members of society by facilitating access to healthcare and improving the quality of life for this distinguished segment of the community. He explained that the initiative includes several benefits that directly and effectively serve the needs of seniors, providing priority scheduling for medical appointments.

He further added that this service reflects EHS’ and the hospital's commitment to providing healthcare and well-being for senior citizens, meeting their health needs effectively and innovatively. He emphasized the hospital's dedication to providing a positive, safe, and comfortable environment for the elderly, with a focus on prevention and early care and promoting a culture of health awareness and self-care among this valuable age group.

The initiative facilitates organizing medication dispensing appointments regularly every three months, making it easier for senior citizens to access the medications they need on a routine basis. Additionally, it involves establishing a database to facilitate proactive scheduling for some health initiatives, such as early detection screenings for certain diseases affecting the elderly, following the necessary approvals.

The service also provides senior citizens with priority scheduling based on their preferences, in coordination with the medical and administrative staff. Within the initiative, senior citizens are given priority in accessing internal medicine clinic services and medication dispensing, enhancing the management of medical conditions, and improving healthcare quality.

Emirates Health Services has been proactive in enhancing services for senior citizens in all its healthcare facilities in line with its strategies and in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership. Khorfakkan Hospital is considered one of the distinguished medical facilities that provide comprehensive and excellent care for all segments of society. This is part of its strategy to promote sustainable health and achieve patient and community satisfaction overall.