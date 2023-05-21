H.E. Abdul Rahman Al Owais: The National Elections Committee strives to develop and implement an integrated plan to prepare for and facilitate the electoral process, and achieve the best results.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE National Elections Committee (NEC) held a preparatory meeting to go over the latest developments in the preparations for the upcoming fifth cycle of the Federal National Council (FNC) elections in 2023.

This upcoming electoral cycle is a continuation of the parliamentary work process through which the UAE seeks to strengthen the FNC’s role and its legislative, oversight, and parliamentary diplomacy responsibilities. The objective is to empower the Council to contribute to national efforts towards progress, and create all the necessary elements for comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the meeting, the Committee went over plans related to all organisational, technical, technological, and logistical procedures, assessing work teams’ readiness to ensure high efficiency in the electoral process, in accordance with the best standards, further advancing the distinguished position that UAE’s electoral experience occupies at the regional and global levels.

Held at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi, the meeting was chaired by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs, Chairman of the National Elections Committee, and brought together Their Excellencies, the members of the Committee: H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; H.E. Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi , Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; and H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council.

The meeting was also attended by H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA); H.E. Counsellor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatri; H.E. Counsellor Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar; H.E. Dr. Amina Al Rostamani; and H.E. Sami Mohammed bin Adi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the MFNCA.

H.E. Abdul Rahman Al Owais stressed that the upcoming Federal National Council elections is a direct result of the empowerment process that was launched in the UAE with the aim of creating the necessary conditions to enhance citizens’ participation and contributions to parliamentary life. “The National Elections Committee aligns its activities with the directions and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to optimise the use of capabilities and skills and maintain the country’s advancement and success in the upcoming fifth electoral cycle,” H.E. added.

“The Federal National Council is a key element in driving the development process, given its role in highlighting the issues that matter to the country and its citizens, and consolidating the concepts of citizenship and belonging by engaging citizens to participate in decision-making processes and efforts to shape the future,” H.E. Al Owais continued. “This, in turn, is in line with the UAE’s aspirations and strategic directions under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.”

H.E. Al Owais also stressed the NEC’s commitment to developing and implementing an integrated plan to prepare for and facilitate the electoral process, and ultimately achieve the best results.

Moreover, the meeting’s agenda covered a range of topics, including the timetable for the FNC elections and the draft executive instructions. The meeting also highlighted the advancements made by Emirati women in the Council, driven by the significant boost that helped advance their political and parliamentary rights after their share of the Federal National Council seats was raised to 50% starting from the 2019 election cycle.

The meeting discussed the responsibilities of the sub-committees, including the Smart Systems Committee, to review the latest developments related to electoral bodies, candidates, and voting system. It also showcased the achievements of the Election Management Committee and its pivotal role in ensuring the optimal functioning of polling stations.

The NEC also went over the report of the Media Committee, where the members were briefed on the proposed slogan for the next round of elections, as well as the comprehensive media work strategy for everything related to the event, which reflects the progress made towards parliamentary development in the UAE and the gains it has achieved.

The meeting also discussed the Security Committee’s strategy and role in providing all the necessary elements for the elections’ success. Furthermore, the NEC reviewed a general report on managing the elections project, along with a special report from the Smart Systems Committee, which included perceptions about the voting process and methods to optimally employ advanced technologies in implementing an electoral process, in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy, speed, and transparency.

About the National Election Committee

The National Elections Committee was restructured in August 2022, headed by His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, to have the necessary authority to supervise the electoral process. The Committee’s responsibilities include outlining the general framework for the elections, overseeing the smooth implementation of operations, raising awareness about the elections, setting guidelines for running the electoral process, setting up electoral centres in each emirate, and adopting organisational procedures to form the legal framework for the elections.