Abu Dhabi-UAE: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, hosted the Korean-Emirati Weather Modification Conference 2022.

Held in a virtual format, the event drew the participation of several top researchers and specialists from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE and National Institute of Meteorological Sciences (NIMS), Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) in the Republic of Korea.

The event examined the latest scientific developments in cloud seeding research in the UAE and Republic of Korea, and the role of rain enhancement in weather modification, enhancing natural water resources, preventing drought, and improving air quality.

The conference featured several panel sessions on the research outcomes and achievements of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, and the impact of cloud seeding operations on the sustainability of water resources. It also presented an NCM study on the statistical and physical evaluation of rain enhancement operations.

The conference also discussed efforts to step up international collaboration in cloud seeding. The Korean delegates presented their latest research findings in rain enhancement in 2021, and a pilot project to build an experimental chamber to simulate the physics and dynamics of clouds.

The panel sessions drew the participation of Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), Dr. Youssef Wehbe, Program Officer at UAEREP, and Sufian Farrah, meteorologist and cloud seeding expert at NCM. The Korean delegation included prominent researchers from National Institute of Meteorological Sciences including Dr. Ki-Ho Chang, Dr. Joowan Cha, and Dr. Woonseon Jung.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “This event demonstrates NCM sustained efforts to leverage our awardee research outcomes to tackle the pressing water security challenges and develop rain enhancement operations together with our partners from the Republic of Korea. Such events allow us to benefit from the latest tools and solutions developed by international institutions and researchers to enhance the sustainability of our precious water resources.”

Al Mandous added: "Reiterating the significance of exchanging knowledge and expertise among like-minded organizations, the conference serves as a window into the latest solutions and opportunities for advancing cloud seeding research to address global water scarcity issues.”

Alya Al Mazroui said: "In addition to outlining the program’s latest developments and the new research projects supported by its fourth cycle grant, this conference provided us with an opportunity to explore the latest rain enhancement research findings of the Republic of South Korea. Together with the researchers and scientists from the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, we aim to harness cutting-edge technologies and innovations to enhance global water security.”

For his part, Chulkyu Lee, Director of Convergence Meteorological Research Department, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, said: "This conference comes as part of our goal to promote collaboration between the Republic of Korea and the UAE. Such efforts translate into greater results for the research endeavors pursued by our countries in rain enhancement science within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Republic of Korea and the UAE. We also aim to highlight the latest developments in rain enhancement research, and coordinate our practical activities to secure sustainable and renewable water resources for our communities.”

NCM has previously signed a memorandum of understanding with National Institute of Meteorological Sciences in the Republic of Korea to strengthen cooperation, partnership and exchange of expertise in rain enhancement research. The agreement reaffirms the strong desire of both institutions to pave the way for scientific research and joint projects implementation that will foster research and scientific advancement.

