Sharjah: The 24th National Career Exhibition 2022, held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was concluded on Thursday after making a distinctive success in furthering communication opportunities between ambitious university graduates on one hand and the participating government bodies and institutions as well as the private establishments on the other hand.

The event provided quality job opportunities in engineering and administrative disciplines such as information technology, customer service, banking, finance and investment sectors. The exhibition also included training and professional development programs and workshops over three days to enrich the attendants' knowledge with the key experiences required in the labour market, some of which are how to write a resumé and the optimal mechanism to follow when applying for jobs, as well as the methods for systematic planning of the career path.

HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized the National Career Exhibition's prominent role year after year as an outstanding platform that fulfils the labour market needs of national cadres, given the diverse, quality opportunities that the exhibition provides commensurate with their educational level, skills and aspirations, in addition to helping them get acquainted with the real needs of the labor market and future jobs, not to mention the opportunity for government and private institutions alike to have vis-à-vis meetings with graduates and job seekers to choose the most distinguished talents.

A number of visitors praised the National Career Exhibition and its fine organization by the Expo Centre Sharjah, stressing that the exhibition makes it easier for young citizens to search jobs, as the Centre provides an annual platform that brings young Emiratis together with a wide range of jobs that meet their skills, experiences and specializations.

-Ends-

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com