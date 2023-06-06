Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC) today held its third meeting for 2023, chaired by His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Chairman of the NAMLCFTC, in the presence of the Committee Members.

During the virtual meeting, the National Committee reviewed the recent developments in the action plan presented by FATF, in addition to the UAE's third follow-up report on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations. The members also discussed the updates on technical commitment to FATF's recommendations, based on the MENA FATF meeting outcomes, the developments of the Private-Public Partnership Sub-committee to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, and efforts to enhance the UAE's ranking in the Basel AML Index.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Chairman of the NAMLCFTC, said: “We are keen to ensure coordination of the national efforts, and regularly follow up on the performance of the competent authorities through providing the necessary updates on the action plan requirements. We are committed to take the necessary measures to protect and enhance the integrity and stability of the UAE financial system and address illicit acts to combat financial crimes through its various stages.”

