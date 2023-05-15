Manama, Bahrain: Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) met with HE Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during his visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, discussions were had to explore new areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia's sovereign investment institutions, as well as investment opportunities within Mumtalakat's portfolio companies, highlighting their role and contribution to the national economy by operating in leading economic sectors and supporting local employment. This is in line with Mumtalakat's ongoing efforts to enhance the national economy and local investment climate.

Shaikh Abdulla emphasised the significant role of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, which contributes to the realisation of the leadership's vision and objectives in both kingdoms.

Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 companies with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.