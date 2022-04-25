Dubai, UAE: – Mubadala Investment Company has partnered with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, through a donation of AED5 million. Through this campaign, the United Arab Emirates is providing 50 countries with support via food distribution during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mubadala’s donation, which is equivalent to five million meals, will accelerate the initiative’s target achievement with preliminary distribution across Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, and Sudan, among other countries.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, said: “Mubadala strives to make a positive impact on societies worldwide, and we are honored to make a contribution to this important initiative. We remain inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the power of selfless acts, a concept we aspire to in our own organization. We have been instilled with the values of giving and solidarity since the unification of the United Arab Emirates as a result of our wise leadership, and we are proud to support Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in their humanitarian commitment.”

The donations will contribute to alleviating hunger worldwide and battle malnutrition, reflecting on the UAE and Mubadala’s humanitarian values of influencing positive change in local and global communities.

-Ends-