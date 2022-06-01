Empowering People of Determination and consolidating the emirate’s position as an ideal city in that regard.

Implementing a range of cultural, artistic, creative and heritage programmes targetting people of determination.

Promoting a culture of partnership and integration to achieve the happiness of society.

Highlighting the cultural and creative scene in international sports tournaments.

Dubai, UAE: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at empowering People of Determination and transforming Dubai into an ideal city for them, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Club for People of Determination to consolidate the strategic partnership between both parties towards enhancing the happiness and quality of life for People of Determination. The MoU also seeks to consolidate a culture of participation in community initiatives to develop the services provided to them.

The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and His Excellency Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination. From Dubai Culture, the signing was attended by Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector; Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector; Marwan Naqi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department; and Shaima Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department. The signing was also attended by members of Dubai Club for People of Determination, including Majid Al-Usami, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai Club for People of Determination and seeks to establish frameworks of cooperation between both parties in a set of cultural, artistic, creative and heritage programmes targetting People of Determination. The MoU will also implement a plan to improve the experience of People of Determination within Dubai Culture’s cultural facilities. As part of this agreement, cultural and artistic programmes and workshops for PoDs affiliated with the club will be offered voluntarily by talents who have obtained a cultural visa.

Dubai Culture also seeks, through this cooperation, to benefit from the expertise of Dubai Club for People of Determination in evaluating its facilities in accordance with the approved standards for People of Determination. The Authority also seeks to provide specialised training and qualification workshops for its team members on means of dealing with People of Determination as well as sign language courses.

Badri stressed that the cooperation between Dubai Culture and Dubai Club for People of Determination stems from a culture of partnership and integration of efforts that form the basis of comprehensive development in the emirate through the exchange of expertise, best practices and institutional experiences at all levels. This would achieve progress, sustainable well-being, and society’s happiness across all its segments.

Badri said: “This agreement reflects the keenness of both parties to achieve the vision of the Dubai government in supporting and empowering People of Determination and instilling a culture of participation in community initiatives towards developing the services provided to them. This would contribute to enhancing the happiness of PoDs and improving their quality of life, rehabilitating them and integrating them into society to be productive, effective and contributors in the emirate’s renaissance and prosperity.”

Badri added: “Through this partnership, we also look forward to consolidating our role in supporting and nurturing talents and creators of People of Determination and enhancing their participation in initiatives, cultural events and art exhibitions organised by the Authority. The MoU also seeks to highlight the cultural and creative scene in international sports tournaments, in line with our mission to consolidate the emirate’s cultural and creative position on the global stage.

Berregad thanked Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, for her interest and support of PoD initiatives. He also praised the Authority’s role as an ‘influential destination for the upcoming creative industries.’

Berregad said: “The signing of the agreement comprises an cooperation to strengthen partnerships between various sectors of society given the Authority’s position as Dubai’s custodian of culture and arts and its role in building the future of culture, which will have a positive impact on People of Determination in sports, cultural and societal fields. The agreement is a ‘qualitative Initiative’ that inspires PoDs in the cultural field and unleashes their creative energies in culture and arts.”

Berregad added: “The wise leadership has always supported PoDs, providing them with the means to expand upon their abilities and talents in all fields. This definitely raises the slogan of ‘Empowering People of Determination’ to complete the integration of society as we all strive to promote this vision in accordance with the established strategy.”

Al-Usaimi thanked Her Highness Sheikha Latifa for her support of PoD initiatives that have empowered them in society and achieved their comprehensive integration, and explained that the MoU will involve People of Determination in various cultural activities, providing initiatives that suit different categories of handicaps, which will lead to equal participation of PoDs in cultural activities.

Al-Usaimi concluded: “The successes of the governments in all fields are the result of the great support of the UAE’s wise leadership towards achieving their desired ambitions.”

-Ends-