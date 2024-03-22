UAE, Dubai: The Most Noble Number charity auction is set to kick off on Sunday 24 March in Dubai, in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

The auction, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), etisalat by e& and du, will include 31 special numbers including 10 vehicle plate numbers, 10 du mobile numbers and 11 etisalat by e& mobile numbers.

Proceeds of the auction, to be held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, will go towards supporting the Mothers’ Endowment campaign and its aims of implementing education projects across underprivileged communities, providing millions of people with the tools and skills necessary for them to lead independent lives with dignity.

The 10 plate numbers to be auctioned on Sunday are:

O74

O51

V39

P42

Q49

T95

U53

U79

W62

W85.

Special numbers from etisalat by e& are: 0545555555, 0561444444, 0569111111, 0548888881, 0545555551, 0544000001, 0568888800, 0564488888, 0564444499, 0563000004, and 0564344444.

The list of du special numbers includes 0587777770, 0587777771, 0587777772, 0587777773, 0587777774, 0587777775, 0587777776, 0587777777, 0587777778 and 0587777779.

The Most Noble Number charity auction will see the participation of high-profile personalities, philanthropists and businessmen, keen to support the campaign which honors mothers and supports underprivileged communities in a sustainable manner through education.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-Ends-