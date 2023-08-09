Dubai, UAE – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) today signed a memorandum understanding to enhance collaboration. Under the MoU, MBRSG will provide academic support to ministry staff, as well as innovative training and research programs.

The collaboration is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which promotes best practices in administrative services and fosters a culture of innovation within institutions. The agreement aligns with MBRSG’s role in strengthening the contribution of government entities to knowledge enrichment and empowering Emirati talent.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at MoIAT and His Excellency Ali bin Sebaa Al-Marri, Executive President of MBRSG in the presence of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Aisha Sultan AlShamsi, Director of Executive Education and Mohammed Al Khatib, Director of Corporate Support Services.

His Excellency Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that developing the capabilities of ministry staff aligns with the UAE’s vision and 'We the UAE 2031' plan. HE noted that it contributes to boosting national cadre and workforce skills for the future, which enhances the readiness of vital sectors, particularly industry and advanced technology.

HE added: “The ministry aims to upskill its workforce and elevate administrative services in accordance with global best practices, while instilling a culture of innovation. This is achieved by providing staff with the best academic qualifications and practical applications, which is reflected in MoIAT’s services to partners and stakeholders. It also drives the Government Excellence Model to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and internationally.”

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to formalise our academic cooperation and support qualified and talented individuals. As the entity entrusted with supporting the UAE’s industrial sector and enhancing the performance of the national economy, the Ministry’s goals and our mission and efforts to train and empower the leaders of the future are in alignment. We are committed to working with various government entities, provide counsel, and facilitate specialised training programmes and executive education diplomas for government officials in all fields.”

As part of the MoU, ministry staff that meet the eligibility criteria will have the opportunity to enroll in academic programs and benefit from the discounts scheme. Sponsored employees will receive an academic certificate upon successfully completing all program requirements. Ministry employees will also have access to specialized training across different fields to explore how knowledge management and exchange, as well as research methods for development studies, impact decision-making.

The ministry will support MBRSG with future industries policies that drive digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the sector. The policies also promote the adoption of the circular economy; the shift to clean energy; empowering small and medium-sized businesses; the role of industry in achieving sustainable development goals; food and agricultural technologies; innovation in industrial applications; and more.

MoIAT and MBRSG will also collaborate on strategies, governance, risk and knowledge management, research, studies, and data analysis. The entities will host workshops, seminars, and conferences to develop proposals and innovative programs that contribute to enhancing cooperation.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda. ​​​​​

