Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Sinaha Platform entered a partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates Forum last week.

The collaboration will support the growth of the national industrial sector through data exchange and digital marketing, enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-made products locally, regionally, and globally. The agreement aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Technology to develop the UAE’s industrial sector, promote local products among consumers and strengthen supply chains.

His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, signed the MoU with Kardous Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Amiri, Deputy CEO of Sinaha. The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

Tasnim Hijazi

APCO Worldwide

E: thijazi@apcoworldwide.com

MoIAT’s team: Commsteam@moiat.gov.ae