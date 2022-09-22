Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) to strengthen ties around standards, regulations, conformity assessment, specifications, and national hallmarks. The MoU aims to facilitate industrial, trade and economic growth in both the UAE and Jordan.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Eng. Abeer Barakat Al Zuhair, Director General of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, on the sidelines of the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) Annual Meeting being held in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at the ministry, was also present at the signing ceremony.

Vital partnerships

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi said the MoU embodied a common vision and strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, especially in the fields of industrial and economic cooperation.

“The UAE’s industrial sector contributes greatly to the national economy, and the ministry is committed to increasing this contribution through the application of the best international practices to enhance quality infrastructure in partnership with regional and international standardization bodies,” he said.

His Excellency continued: “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is committed to strengthening national capabilities in different areas of the quality infrastructure system. This includes implementing measures to develop standards and technical regulations, which helps to enhance the efficiency of the UAE’s industries as well as promote consumer safety and economic growth.”

“Partnerships with Arab and international institutions and organizations in the field of standardization are of the utmost importance in the ministry’s efforts to increase the capabilities and competitiveness of our industrial companies. Efforts to transfer knowledge and exchange information are also crucial for the sector to achieve long-term success and help the UAE to consolidate its position as a global hub for industry, advanced technology, and innovation,” he added.

Strengthening partnerships

Eng. Abeer Barakat Al Zuhair, Director General of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, stressed the importance of cooperation between the two sides to serve the common interests of the UAE and Jordan.

She said: "The memorandum of understanding between our two standardization bodies highlights a common vision and a will to cooperate on standardization to support sustainable development. Harmonized standards play an important role in supporting national economies and enhancing the quality of goods and services, thereby ensuring consumer protection, increasing production capacity, and enhancing trade.

She also stressed the important role played by the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization through its participation in the work of the technical committees concerned with preparing unified Arab standards that conform with international best practices. This process also contributes to the development of the industry and facilitation of trade among Arab countries.

Terms of agreement

The MoU covers the exchange of information and knowledge relating to common areas of interest, cooperate towards harmonization of standards between the two parties. The agreement also encourages cooperation in conformity assessment procedures to facilitate the exchange of non-food and non-pharmaceutical industrial products between the UAE and Jordan.

The two parties also agreed to exchange information on special training programs, the protection of intellectual property rights, and expertise in the fields of standards. They also agreed to cooperate in the field of certificates and hallmarks for items made of precious metals.

-Ends-