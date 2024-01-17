UAE, Dubai: Following directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged a contribution of around AED 37 million (US $10 million) in support of the healthcare sector in Gaza, aimed at providing essential medical supplies to people in Gaza, especially children gravely impacted by the dire conditions pervasive now in Gaza.

The pledge came as part of a Letter of Intent signed between MBRGI and the World Health Organization, aimed at supporting humanitarian efforts and provide life-saving emergency healthcare response in the Gaza strip. The signing took place at the sidelines of MBRGI’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, held between 15 and 19 January under the theme “Rebuilding Trust”.

The Letter of Intent, signed by His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, reflects MBRGI’s commitment to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and support the healthcare sector which suffers a severe shortage in resources and capabilities.

Steadfast Approach

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI): “This initial pledge to help our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the Gaza strip reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to stand by the Palestinians through the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief that meet their essential needs during this difficult time.

“MBRGI’s recent collaboration with WHO is part of the close partnership connecting both parties. The financial contribution by MBRGI represents the UAE’s steadfast approach to dedicating all available resources to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians,” he added.

HE Al Gergawi pointed out that MBRGI will continue its efforts to enhance the capacity of Gaza’s healthcare sector so it can provide emergency healthcare and health response to the residents.

Life-Saving Supplies

Dr Tedros said: “We are grateful to MBRGI and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for supporting WHO’s lifesaving operations in Gaza. This support comes at a vital time, amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where the health system has deteriorated substantially due to attacks on health facilities and shortages of medical supplies.”

Securing Supplies

According to the Letter of Intent, MBRGI will support WHO in implementing a number of healthcare projects in Gaza, including supporting hospital, securing emergency medical supplies and logistic support, offering healthcare services, ensuring mental and social support especially for children, as well as preventing and fighting disease.

The expected MBRGI funds is set to support WHO’s operational plan in the Palestinian territories, which mainly targets the provision of life-saving medical supplies in Gaza, as well as fuel necessary to operate healthcare facilities.

-Ends-