His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today headed the UAE delegation participating in the 2022 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group (IMF-WBG) Annual Meetings, as well as G20 meetings, which are taking place in Washington, D.C. from 10 to 16 October 2022.

In addition to His Excellency Al Hussaini, the UAE delegation included His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the Ministry of Finance; and specialists from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE.

On the sidelines of the IMF-WBG meetings, H.E. Al Hussaini will hold a series of bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening the UAE's international relations. Additionally, H.E. and his accompanying delegation will also participate in a number of consultative meetings, to discuss financial policies, and the latest regional and international economic developments and challenges. That, in addition to deliberating the IMF's expectations for Arab countries in light of the current economic changes, and the future steps that must be followed to support their economic growth.

On the sidelines of the G20 meetings, His Excellency Al Hussaini will participate in the G20 Joint Finance and Agriculture Ministers’ (JFAM) Meeting, which will be held under the Indonesian presidency of the G20 for the first time. His Excellency will also participate in the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

Every year, the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participates the IMF-WBG annual meetings, to consolidate the country's position as a leading global hub that supports sustainable social and economic development, and promotes public financial policies that help achieve growth at an international level.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com