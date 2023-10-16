Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco: His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of Pakistan, and Jameel Ahmad, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the last day of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Both sides lauded the bilateral relationship, and explored matters of mutual interest and ways of enhancing economic ties, especially in fiscal, investment, and economic matters.

Both parties emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to enhance economic interests between the two countries. They discussed the topics of the annual meetings and the latest regional fiscal and economic reforms. The Pakistani delegation confirmed the participation of the country’s Minister for Finance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28), which the UAE will host in Expo City Dubai.