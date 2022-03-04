The Ministry of Finance (MoF) received two awards in the 6th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, during a ceremony organised by the UAE Government under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The ceremony took place at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of a number of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, mentioned that winning the award is an incentive to continue on the path of excellence, noting that the accolade is another monumental achievement for MoF in the field of government excellence. His Excellency reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to keep improving its performance and instilling innovation and creativity at work, in line with its vision to be a global leader in the fiscal field and to ​contribute towards achieving the UAE Vision.

His Excellency Al Hussaini said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award is one of the main pillars for establishing the concepts of excellence in government work. It reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to raise performance levels and adopt innovative government work models – ones that contribute to enhancing the UAE’s comprehensive sustainable development.”

MoF received the 'Leading Federal Entity – ministries with less than 500 employees' award – an accolade reserved for the federal entity that meets or exceeds all standards of the government excellence system. The ministry also won the ‘Best Entity in Proactivity and Future Readiness’ as part of the Awards on the Level of Criteria.

The Ministry of Finance has established itself as a model of creativity and innovation to be emulated. In 2016, the Ministry of Finance won the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award in the 'Best Innovation' category, which recognises MoF's efforts to foster an environment of innovation in government financial work; and His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, won the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence award in 'Best Ministry Undersecretary' category. In 2019, the ministry received the 'Leading Federal Entity – ministries with less than 500 employees' award, and won the 'Best Achievement for the National Agenda' award and the 'Best Shared Service' award.