The Ministry of Finance (MoF) yesterday organised a virtual workshop on collecting government finance statistics nationally. Representatives from the UAE Departments of Finance attended the workshop and discussed the latest developments and requirements needed to collect financial data across the UAE, in addition to the common technical issues faced.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, stressed on the importance of continuous coordination with the Departments of Finance in the UAE governments to provide accurate data. This is to help decision makers in devising sound plans and making effective decisions, thereby supporting the development process and creating a better future. His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue orginising such workshops to strengthen and coordinate the financial discipline and policies between the ministry and the UAE governments to elevate financial management levels at a national level.”

The workshop agenda included a review of the annual data for the year of 2021; the quarterly data for the year of 2022; the government entities' updates for the year of 2021-2022. That, in addition to the draft balance sheet; the draft Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS); the transition to accrual accounting and electronic link system with Emirates Gate system for government financial statistics.

At the end of the workshop, attendees reiterated the need to provide quarterly and annual financial data and job classification data from all entities on time, as well as the need to update data coverage lists periodically. The attendees also stressed on the importance of continuous coordination with the relevant entities to meet all local and international data requirements, and directing specialists to cooperate and update the electronic link.