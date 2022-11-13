The Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) participated in the second Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Meeting, which was held under the Indonesian presidency of the G20 on 12 November 2022. The meeting sought to discuss the latest developments related to the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, which was established upon the request of the G20, the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO). The meeting also sought to discuss the work made by the Joint Finance and Health Task Force, and set the priorities of the working group during the next year under India’s presidency of the G20. Additionally, the UAE delegation today attended the official launch of The Pandemic Fund.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and His Excellency Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, participated in the meeting, alongside a number of finance and health ministers from G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations such as the World Bank Group and the WHO.

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Hussaini praised the efforts made by the G20 and the concerned authorities in establishing the Financial Intermediary Fund, of which the UAE is one of the founding donor countries, having contributed USD 20 million to the Fund. His Excellency also lauded the efforts made by Indonesia's presidency of the G20 and the relevant international organisations to establish the fund in a record time and comprehensively. “The Fund’s governance enables low-income countries benefiting from it to directly participate in the decision-making process,” His Excellency stated.

Furthermore, His Excellency stressed on the need to expand the base of donor countries to the Fund, in order to improve future global pandemic preparedness and strengthen response capacity.

With regard to the work of the Joint Finance and Health Task Force, His Excellency Al Hussaini emphasised the need to integrate their efforts with the objectives of the FIF for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response. His Excellency said: “Supporting investing in boosting the healthcare sector’s readiness and strengthening its ability to respond to future pandemics is an urgent necessity that requires the integration of the efforts made by finance and health ministries.”

The G20 has tasked the World Bank and the WHO to study the current gaps in global health systems in responding to pandemics and to assess the need to find financing solutions to enhance pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. As such, the World Bank, in coordination with the WHO, established the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) capabilities in developing countries.

-Ends-

