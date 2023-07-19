Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Finance today announced beginning offering a fully automated service via its website, allowing individuals and establishments to obtain refunds on the balance within their eDirham cards.

Those who wish to refund their eDirham card balance should log into the Ministry of Finance’s website using the UAEPASS, and submit a refund request with the supporting documents requested. Once processed, the balance in the eDirham card will be transferred to a new card that is issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Customers that require additional support or have questions may reach out to the Ministry of Finance’s call center via the toll-free number 800 533336, or the First Abu Dhabi Bank customer’s service line on 600 52 5500.

About the Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates was established as a sovereign ministry under Federal Decree No. (2) of 1971 to assume responsibility for implementing all financial policies related to economic development in the country, foremost of which is preparing and allocating the federal budget, managing the government’s financial situation, and providing services to the government and business sectors, as well as individuals. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, serves as Minister of Finance, heading the UAE’s economic and financial interests. His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, aims to achieve the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

The Ministry of Finance operates in accordance with a realistic yet ambitious strategic plan to perform its tasks and services in line with international best practices. The Ministry strives to achieve six key strategic goals, namely, enhancing financial planning in the Federal Government and the sustainability of public finances; raising the efficiency and effectiveness of budget execution, while managing the Federal Government’s financial position and cash flows; overseeing the UAE’s financial and economic interests at the international level; boosting the country’s competitiveness in financial and economic fields; providing all administrative services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency; and finally, promoting a culture of innovation in the corporate work environment.

The Ministry includes five main sectors: the government budget and revenue sector, tax legislation sector, government financial management sector, international financial relations sector, and support services sector. It also includes the Federal Debt Management Office, General Budget Committee, Government Financial Policy Coordination Council, and the Financial Restructuring Committee.

