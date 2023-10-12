Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi: We are confident that this partnership will empower educators to raise climate change awareness among learners

United Arab Emirates: As part of its efforts to achieve the objectives of the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in preparation for COP28, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to launch the ‘Greening Capacities Initiative’. The initiative aims to advance climate education and action among children and youth to help them adapt and prepare for the repercussions of climate change.

The MoE-UNICEF strategic partnership is centred around ‘Greening Capacities’, one of the four pillars of the roadmap announced by the ministry last April, namely ‘Greening Learning’, ‘Greening Schools’, and ‘Greening Communities’. Through this partnership, both parties will launch and execute three joint programmes, namely Educators Training, Net Zero Heroes, and the Children’s Art Competition. These programmes aim to create a meaningful impact, empowering students and educators to navigate climate changes and work towards a better environmental future.

H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi the assistant undersecretary of the care and capacity building sector at the Ministry of Education, noted that the ministry's vision to achieve sustainable development goals aligns with the country’s national policies and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071. This vision was embodied in the launch of the Green Education Roadmap and its pillars aimed at including sustainability and the climate agenda within the UAE’s education system. H.E. Dr. Al Shamsi also emphasised the pivotal role of education in leading a positive change and addressing the repercussions of climate change by shaping an environmental culture, providing children and youth with climate education, and nurturing skills that consider the environment and promote sustainability.

She said: “We are pleased to collaborate with UNICEF, a global institution. This partnership will empower educators to raise climate change awareness among learners. It will also nurture environmental awareness and sustainability skills, preparing learners to lead the UAE's future sustainability efforts. The Ministry of Education will continue to form local and international strategic partnerships to organise programmes fostering climate awareness among youth, adolescents and children before, during and after COP28.”

Al Tayyeb Adam, Representative of UNICEF in the Gulf Region, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with the UAE Ministry of Education, which demonstrates our mutual belief in the pivotal role educators and children play in climate action. Combatting the repercussions of climate change is imperative for safeguarding children globally. This underscores the vital role of education, encompassing curricula, teacher training, and school initiatives, in driving positive changes toward greater environmental sustainability. It is our responsibility to ensure that all children and youth receive climate education and actively participate in climate change discussions and decisions at local, national, regional, and global levels."

Three joint programmes between the Ministry of Education and UNICEF

Through the programmes, the Ministry of Education aims to prepare every learner with the knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development. This will be achieved through professional development for every teacher and school principal in the UAE, in cooperation with UNICEF. Simultaneously, both parties will provide the opportunity for children to share their views in the lead-up to COP28. This will be through

Educators Training – “Climate Education Pioneers”

Net Zero Heroes initiative

Children’s Art Competition.

The Ministry of Education and UNICEF will announce all the details of these initiatives and their outcomes ahead of COP28.

The Green Education Roadmap, through its four pillars, identified environment-and-climate-friendly initiatives that the Ministry of Education aims to achieve by the start of COP28. For instance, the ministry will transform 50 per cent of all the UAE’s schools and campuses to be green accredited; and provide training to more than 2,800 educators and 1,400 principals. Furthermore, the first Education Hub in the history of COP will be designed in COP28.

