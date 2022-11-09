Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) has joined Misk Global Forum 2022 (MGF22) as the official Vision Partner to empower youth with new knowledge and foresight to thrive in the future.

Now in its sixth year, MGF22 will be the region’s largest conference dedicated to youth and the biggest in its history, convening more than 10,000 youth leaders, innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs in Riyadh. Organized by Misk Foundation under the theme ‘Generation Transformation’, it will establish intergenerational dialogue that breaks barriers, drives change and lead to transformative impact.

As the official Vision Partner for MGF22, MEP is working in close cooperation with Misk to promote skills and knowledge transfer for youth by accelerating capability development across economics, public policy and strategic planning. Both MEP and Misk share a similar vision to strengthen the role youth play in contributing to the Kingdom’s pursuit of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its inception in 2016, MGF has played a vital role in creating a platform for youth, by youth, to encourage discussions on the issues that matter most to the world’s young. The Forum brings together leaders, innovators, thinkers and policymakers and has had more than 580 speakers and 30,000 participants from 120 countries, all seeking to achieve a tangible positive impact on the youth of the Kingdom and the world. This year's forum will bring together more than 120 local and international speakers.

The sixth edition of the Misk Global Forum this year coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Misk Foundation as a dynamic and integrated system to support youth and creative skills in various fields.

