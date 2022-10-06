Ministry urges community to support pest control drive aimed at protecting public health

Dubai-UAE – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) announced the launch of mosquito control activities and an associated public awareness campaign as part of the second phase of the National Mosquito Control Program, executed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and in coordination with the concerned local government entities in each emirate.

The Ministry completed the first phase of the program between 2019 and 2021. Running from 2022 to 2025, phase two involves surveying and monitoring mosquito infestation areas and controlling the spread of the pests. It also includes a dedicated public awareness campaign on the national program and the importance of cooperation with the pest control company, as well as key prevention, health, and safety measures recommended by MOCCAE and MOHAP.

His Excellency Eng Essa Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Protecting public health is a strategic priority that the Ministry addresses in cooperation with relevant public and private sector entities nationwide.”

He noted that pest control and mitigating the impact of pests on the environment and human health, as well as raising public awareness about these topics, fall under the mandate of MOCCAE. The Ministry runs dedicated annual pest control campaigns and cooperates with the concerned authorities in educating the community on ways of contributing to the efforts and enhancing prevention.

Coinciding with the rainy season – the breeding season of the insect – phase two entails dispatching pest control teams between October 1, 2022 and February 23, 2023 to spray safe and MOCCAE-approved pesticides at construction and commercial sites, schools, residential areas, horse stables and racetracks, parks, and farms across the UAE with the aim of preserving environmental and public health.

The Ministry calls on all citizens and residents to cooperate with the specialized and authorized pest control teams during their operations.

The public can recognize the National Mosquito Control Program team members through their distinctive uniforms carrying the logos of MOCCAE, MOHAP, and Dubai Municipality. The MOCCAE Call Center will address any inquiries and complaints on its toll-free number 8003050 that is open from 7am to 5pm seven days a week.