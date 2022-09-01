Dubai-UAE – Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the Joint Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting as part of the G20 Summit, hosted under the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia.

At the event, Her Excellency highlighted the importance of demonstrating solidarity by forging meaningful regional and global partnerships that can help tackle environmental and climate challenges in a proactive and systematic way rather than a reactive one, with the aim of reversing the severe trends of biodiversity loss, pollution, ecosystem deterioration, and land degradation.

She said: “Nature is our greatest ally in the fight against climate and environmental challenges, and it is our responsibility to protect it and ensure we pass on an inhabitable world to future generations. The window for action to avert worst-case scenarios is narrowing. We need to move from pledges to concrete and ambitious actions. The only way to succeed is if we join forces and work together in harmony. On this journey, we must ensure adopting an all-inclusive participatory approach to effectively drive climate ambition by enabling youth and women to be an integral part of setting national policies and action plans.”

Her Excellency pointed out that the outcomes of the G20 meeting will be further pushed at the G20 Summit that will take place in October in Indonesia, and the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), set to run in November in Egypt. These milestones will shape the processes of COP28 in 2023 that will feature the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

The Minister reiterated the UAE’s dedication to environmental protection and climate action through a whole-of-nation and all-inclusive approach to enhance environmental prosperity. She also stressed the UAE’s commitment to working with all countries through the G20 framework to foster equitable sustainable development around the world.

At the meeting, participating countries endorsed the Joint G20 Environment and Climate Ministers Communiqué that outlines core priorities to address pressing challenges, including driving more sustainable recovery, stepping up land- and sea-based actions to support environmental protection and climate objectives, and increasing resource mobilization to achieve these goals.

The UAE is one of four guest countries, alongside Spain, Netherlands, and Singapore, invited by Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit in October 2022 in Bali.

