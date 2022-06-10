ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Togolese Head of State, His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, met yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The President of the Republic reiterated his condolences to His Highness, and asked him to renew his message of sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates and to the bereaved family, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé once again congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his accession to the presidency of the United Arab Emirates. He wished him, on his behalf and on behalf of the Togolese government and people, every success in his mission, for the progress and prosperity of the UAE and its partners.

The two leaders exchanged on issues of common interest, and agreed to work towards strengthening the friendly relations between their countries and promoting cooperation opportunities, especially in the fields of economy, development and renewable energy.

The exchanges between the two heads of state took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Chakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohamed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to H.H. the President.

The Togo delegation was composed of Mr. Affoh Atcha Dedji, Minister of Road, Air and Rail Transport; Mrs. Ablamba Ahoefavi Johnson, Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic; Mr. Sani Yaya, Minister of Economy and Finance; and Mr. Mohamed Saad Oro, non-resident Ambassador of Togo.

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Press contacts :

Presidency of Togo

communication@presidence.gouv.tg

35°Nord Agency

Cannelle Raberahina for the Republic of Togo: cr@35nord.com

Moustapha Sow for the Republic of Togo: ms@35ouest.com