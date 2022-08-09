Board of Trustees creates seven sub-committees of the economic axis



The General Coordinator announces the next session will be held on Saturday, the 27th of August 2022

On this day, Wednesday, the 3rd of August 2022, the fourth Board of Trustees ’meeting was held in the National Training Academy (NTA) to discuss and display the topics of the economic axis ’ committee as well as finalize the discussion on Article 18 of the Board of Trustees ’by-laws. In completion of the third session’s agenda, which was held on Saturday, the 30th of July 2022, the finalization of Article 18 also entailed discussion on the work of the committees, subcommittees, and subsequent activities.

Throughout the session, the Board of Trustees extensively discussed a number of economic topics based on the suggestions of the board members, different sects, and citizens – while highlighting the issues of public debt, deficit spending, investment, state ownership politics, and agriculture and production, etc.

The Board of Trustees concluded an agreement on seven issues of the economic axis: inflation and price increases, public debt, deficit spending, and financial reformation, public investment priorities and state ownership politics, private investment (local and global), industry & production, agricultural & food safety, and social justice.

In addition, the session witnessed the final discussion on Article 18 of the by-laws, agenda, committees, special and sub-committees, and subsequent activities as follows:

“The Board of Trustees follows the special committees: political axis committee, economic axis committee, and societal axis committee. Furthermore, the Board of Trustees is permitted to form special committees and sub-committees under the already established special committees, when necessary. Moreover, each special committee and sub-committee will be appointed a Coordinator and Deputy Coordinator based on the recommendation of the General Coordinator, while taking into consideration the required balance.

Additionally, each member of the Board of Trustees is granted the right to attend any of the sessions of the special committees and sub-committees.”

In that sense, the session concluded with the formation of special and sub-committees:

Firstly, the Political Axis Committee: followed by the following sub-committees:



1.The exercise of political rights and the representation of the parliament and political parties

2.Localities

3.Human Rights and Public Freedom



Secondly, the Societal Axis Committee: followed by the following sub-committees:



1.Education

2.Health

3.Housing

4.Family and Social Cohesion

5.Culture and National Identity



Thirdly, the Economic Axis Committee: followed by the following sub-committees:



1. Inflation and Price Increases

2.Public Debt, Deficit Spending, and Financial Reformation

3.Public Investment Priorities and State Ownership Politics

4.Private Investment (Local and Global)

5.Industry & Production

6.Agricultural & Food Safety

7.Social Justice



Finally, the next session will be held on Saturday, the 27th of August 2022 to appoint the names of the Coordinators and Deputy Coordinators of the special and sub-committees.



