Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) in collaboration with Cambridge University has launched the sixth cohort of the Public Sector Innovation Diploma program.

The program includes the participation of 60 Emirati public sector innovators coming from federal and local government backgrounds, chosen out of 200 applicants for the program, which aims to enrich skills and nurture local talent to boost innovation in the public sector to enhance and develop public services.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the Public Sector Innovation Diploma program is one of the UAE’s leading initiatives to foster innovation within the government sector.

Organized by MBRCGI in partnership with Cambridge University, the program supports the development of Emirati innovators by sharing knowledge, skills, and the expertise needed to improve the public sector and government work, while increase the government’s global competitiveness, agility and resilience.

The main objective of the diploma program is to build the next generation of public sector innovation leaders. Launched in 2015, the diploma comprises an intensive program that includes training, workshops, and field visits to introduce government employees to the concepts that can enhance the culture of innovation in their entities.

Participants are also tasked to work in teams to design and develop a capstone project that can solve challenges in the government sector.

The program includes five main pillars, namely; define & explore, concept generation, agile innovation, pivot & transform, and execution. During the program, participants are asked to find innovative solutions to a certain challenge that can be implemented within six months of completing the diploma.

The program embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for government entities to adopt new methodologies that focus on rapidly creating transformational projects.

Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, reiterated the vision and goals of the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to enhance the capabilities of upcoming generations of innovators. She added;” These visionaries will contribute to empowering government entities and new effective services that will positively impact society.”

H.E. further said; “The Public Sector Innovation Diploma embodies the idea that innovation is the key enabler for the UAE’s competitiveness and growth. The launch of the sixth cohort is in line with the government’s vision of embedding innovation in their entities’ daily operations. The UAE government empowers the community by providing them with the necessary tools to continuously build and evolve innovative government services.”

Around 300 government employees have graduated from the Public Sector Innovation Diploma since it launched in 2015.

-Ends-