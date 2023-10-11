UAE: The Ministerial Development Council headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of initiatives and projects to develop the government work ecosystem.

Within its agenda, the meeting discussed a number of governmental policies and initiatives on housing assistance, enhancing environmental sustainability and recycling systems, in addition to reviewing a number of proposals to enhancing education system and raising the efficiency and attractiveness of the UAE’s labour market.

In government affairs, the council reviewed a number of legislative amendments related to the services provided by the ministry of Health and Prevention, in addition to several regulations on aquaculture and fisheries.

Also, the Council reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council (FNC) on private higher education and organizing the labour market, as well as reviewing a number of government reports on several financial projects, producing energy, the results of Emiratization in the banking sector and the UAE’s participation in a number of international organizations and corporations.

