UAE, Dubai – Landmark Group announced its contribution of AED 5 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world.

The campaign, organized under the MBRGI umbrella and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, highlights the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and supports global efforts to improve the quality of life.

Social Responsibility

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a new benevolent initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to honor mothers as well as help underprivileged communities. At Landmark Group, we are proud to align ourselves with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, contributing to a future where sustainable change is not just a possibility but a reality.”

“As we celebrate 50 years of Landmark in the region, we are grateful for the invaluable support we have received from the leaders, the government, our partners, and the people of the UAE. Our contribution to the campaign is about honoring all mothers and investing in education to lay the groundwork for a more equitable and empowered society,” she added.

Sustainable Good

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to honor their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education. The campaign reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable good and charity.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).