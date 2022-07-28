Also hosted a discussion of the book The German Experience with author Ali Al Ahmed, former Ambassador of the UAE to Germany

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Kalima Reading Club, part of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), organised a series of events in ongoing efforts to engage the community with activities and initiatives that promote reading as a habit, and encourage reading in Arabic, in particular.

The agenda saw the Club showcase the latest publications from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and launch its new Monthly Book initiative.

The events also included a session to discuss The German Experience, in the presence of its author, Ali Al Ahmed, along with His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC. The book was translated into English and German, with both editions issued by the ALC. The Kalima Reading Club also launched its refreshed membership programme, which was initiated in 2020 to offer several benefits to new members.

H.E. bin Tamim said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre works tirelessly to promote reading as a daily habit among all members of the community, launching a series of initiatives designed to empower a new generation with knowledge and imagination. The Kalima Reading Club strives to spread the culture of reading, and today, we are happy to be discussing ‘The German Experience’ and launching the new membership system and monthly free book initiative to attract increased participation and introduce new audiences to the literary works and cultural benefits that the Club offers to its members.”

Author of ‘The German Experience’ Ali Al Ahmed, an Emirati journalist and diplomat who served as UAE Ambassador to Germany and France, spoke about his experience living in several different German cities, and highlighting Germany’s rise as a European power and the fourth largest economy on the planet.

Al Ahmed explained that his book sheds light on some of the many contributions that the German people have made to human civilisation. It paints a picture of life in the country based on his impressions, observations, the most memorable places he visited there, as well as the important customs and traditions.

The publication examines the many reasons for the success of the pioneering German experiment, with the author asserting that those who live among the Germans feel that a leading reason behind this success is their belief that the value of a person derives from their mastery of their work and perseverance despite all challenges.

The author is an Emirati journalist and diplomat; he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Washington University and served as UAE Ambassador to Germany and France.

Kalima Reading Club launched its new membership programme during the event; it is now available to the public, with members receiving numerous benefits including a 50% discount on ALC publications and access to the Club’s activities. Members must be at least 18 years old, be passionate about reading, and participate in at least three discussion sessions annually.

The event included the launch of the Monthly Book initiative for DCT Abu Dhabi employees, which aims to encourage reading and knowledge building. The initiative allows employees to choose from an extensive list of books in various disciplines, such as social sciences, religion, literature, history, natural and exact sciences, arts, sports, and many more.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.