Abu Dhabi: Jubail Island has announced a variety of new and existing physical and wellness activities that visitors can enjoy at its Jubail Mangrove Park and Pura Eco Retreat in Abu Dhabi this winter season.

Jubail Island’s first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in Abu Dhabi, Jubail Mangrove Park, welcomes adults and children to enjoy a walk through the 2.3km meandering boardwalk. Guests can enjoy the walk through the park’s beautiful scenery, accompanied by the park’s specially trained rangers, enjoying a selection of terrestrial and aquatic flora and fauna mangroves.

Guests will also have the chance to play a first-hand role in the park’s environmental efforts, as they are now able to plant their own mangrove trees at the park. Guests can enjoy learning about the power of the sea, the roots of the mangrove tree, understand the salinity concentration of seawater as well as enjoy the park’s beach platform and viewing tower and floating platform.

Visitors to the park can also bring their friends and family together for exciting water activities including the park’s famous kayaking experiences or take to the waters either at sunrise or sunset and see first-hand the natural surroundings of the park. The park is now also offering an all-new electric dragon boat night glow experience for those that are looking for something different.

Visitors can enjoy ‘Quiet Morning on the Boardwalk’ session which is perfect for meditation and breathing.

There are also more reasons to visit Jubail Island this winter season, with a series of yoga and well-being sessions and weekend retreats, which will be held at the Pura Eco Retreat - Jubail Island against beautiful backdrop scenery.

Visitors are welcome to experience overnight stays under the stars or unique gastronomic offerings ranging from breakfasts to intimate dinners. As well as cycling, hiking or horse-riding around Pura Eco Retreat - Jubail Island with spectacular views, members of the public can also explore the biodiversity of Jubail Island through various activities. The mangroves are home to an array of species and visitors can get a glimpse of the different migratory birds and fish across the Island.

Pura Eco Retreat - Jubail Island is also the perfect venue for private events whether it’s for a wedding, product launch, or a family occasion while corporate events can also be organised with colleagues able to take part in tasks that can help strengthen team bonding, improve productivity, and deliver better results.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics, and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

About Jubail Mangrove Park

Jubail Mangrove Park is the first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. A meandering boardwalk takes you through the mangroves and allows you to discover Abu Dhabi in its essence. Jubail Mangrove Park is located on Abu Dhabi’s Al Jubail Island. It is a 22-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, 14-minute drive from Yas Island, 21-minute drive from Reem Island, 24-minute drive from Al Khalidiyah, and 60-minute drive from Dubai Marina.

Visit https://park.jubailisland.ae for more information.