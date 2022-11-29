Watch Emirates Lunar Mission live - www.mbrsc.ae/lunar/

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) invites everyone to send off the Rashid Rover to the lunar surface – from the ease of their home. The mission will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, tomorrow, i.e. 30 November, and the entire Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) team encourages everyone in the country to join in for the much-awaited mission milestone.

In April 2023, the rover will land on the unexplored moon surface at Atlas Crater, on the southeastern outer edge of Mare Frigoris (“Sea of Cold”). The target site criteria were carefully considered by the ELM Team, including the duration of continuous sun illumination and communication visibility from Earth.

Watch the Launch and Share Your Excitement

At 10.30 AM UAE Time, watch the mission briefings and other ELM programming on MBRSC Channel, culminating with the launch. Visit - www.mbrsc.ae/lunar/

For more information, visit - https://www.mbrsc.ae/service/emirates-lunar-mission/

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC has undertaken the tasks of building, developing, and operating a number of Earth observation satellites, providing imaging services, analysing and studying them, as well as producing relevant data to scientific communities and research centres around the world. Among the satellites that the centre operates are DubaiSat-1 & DubaiSat-2. The MBRSC is also responsible for KhalifaSat, celebrated as the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. Recently, the centre revealed its plan to develop the new satellite MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched at the end of 2023 and to be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space.