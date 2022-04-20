Abu Dhabi: - In line with the spiritual values of the holy month of Ramadan, and to cement its social responsibility, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced a package of services and facilities for visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the holy month.

Public Buses

Starting from 19 Ramadan until the last day of the month, the ITC is introducing the park-and-ride service that enables commuters to park their vehicles in designated parking areas and take a public bus free of charge to the Mosque. Three buses will be deployed during 19-25 Ramadan, and the number will be increased to 10 buses during 26-28 Ramadan. The bus shuttle service will be operational before Isha and Tarawih prayers until one hour after the end of the Night Prayer. Riders' pick-up/drop-off points are available at the parking lots of Wahat Al Karama (main parking), and the parking lot of Zayed Sports City to facilitate the smooth accessibility of Sheikh Zayed Mosque to visitors.

Traffic Management

The ITC has also taken several steps to facilitate the management of the traffic movement in the area, which includes monitoring signalised intersections and roads surrounding Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by surveillance cameras to monitor and respond to traffic congestion, providing portable messaging signs, activating variable messaging signs to broadcast awareness messages besides deploying field inspectors at traffic signals around the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to streamline the traffic flow. Additionally, it provided roadside support services for towing broken down vehicles and intensified road service patrols, especially on the main corridors and surrounding areas during Iftar and Tarawih and Qiyam prayers in the last ten days of the holy month.

Parking Management

The ITC has deployed 22 inspectors and supervisors at the northern and southern gates. It will deploy 32 inspectors and supervisors during the last ten days of the holy month from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am to ensure the optimal use of parking spaces and ensure the smooth traffic flow.

As well as, the ITC announced the deployment of inspectors at the parking lots and nearby tents to direct visitors to the Iftar tents at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque. After the Iftar and Maghrib prayer, the inspectors are redeployed at the internal parking lots of the mosque to receive and direct visitors coming to perform the Tarawih prayers.

Taxi Ride

The ITC announced the deployment of 100 taxis daily at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. The number of taxis will be increased during the last ten days of the month. Site inspectors will be deployed in coordination with taxi operators to ensure that the service is run appropriately. Parking No. (1) has been set for pick up/drop off of riders, and Parking No. (2) will be used during the last ten days of Ramadan.

-Ends-