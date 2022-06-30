As part of its plan to facilitate transportation and diversify the public transport options for passengers

Abu Dhabi:- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in collaboration with the private sector, has announced the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Express” bus service in new areas in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a result of its great success and an ever-increasing passenger demand for the service since its launch in March 2022. The first phase of the project encompassed 38 buses from the private sector, which moved more than 70,000 passengers over the course of 14, 500 trips since it was launched.

The ITC announced that it will start implementing phase two on 30th June, 2022 by expanding the scope of the service and adding a new route between Abu Dhabi city to the taxi station in Baniyas, and Al Mafraq Workers City to Abu Dhabi city, in addition to routes between Abu Dhabi and Al Mirfa City and Zayed City, in the Al Dhafra region. The Lifeline Hospital bus stop in Abu Dhabi city has also been added to the Abu Dhabi Express service network.

The service expansion comes as a result of further cooperation between the Integrated Transport Centre and several private sector companies based on the ITC’s role to regulate public transport operations across the Emirate, enabling diversification of services, providing faster transport options on public buses, facilitating community mobility and allowing passengers to reach their intended destinations with the utmost comfort and in the shortest possible time. Furthermore, the service is meant to reinforce the public bus transport network in increasing its capacity, diversifying transport options for different segments of society, and achieving integration between various bus transport methods.

This cooperation between the ITC and the private sector also comes within the framework of the strategic partnership existing between the parties, allowing local companies to take advantage of the opportunities available in the public transport sector and enhance the role of the private sector in developing services provided to the public.

The “Abu Dhabi Express” service operates on the new routes seven days a week with a time schedule that depends on the volume of demand to meet the needs of passengers seeking to benefit from the service. Abu Dhabi Express buses are direct, non-stop services, making its routes the fastest ways to travel, and enabling passengers to reach their destinations quickly, comfortably and safely.

The ITC confirmed that the great demand on the Abu Dhabi Express service acts as a great incentive to develop and expand its scope of operation during the next phase to include other areas in Abu Dhabi city, its suburbs, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra region.

In a move aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appearance of bus stations in the emirate and adding new artistic features to those stations, the ITC also announced that it has re-styled the minibus station adjacent to Abu Dhabi’s main bus terminal, which was previously the taxi station, with artwork and beautiful colours that reflect a welcoming atmosphere for different segments from society. The new decoration provides a sense of comfort for passengers and supports the ITC’s efforts to establish facilities that provide services to the public in an ambiance that exceeds their expectations and enhances the aesthetic components of the emirate's facilities.

In the meantime, the Integrated Transport Centre confirmed that the improvements to the public bus transport network is in line with its relentless efforts to enhance the interconnection between bus network routes. These endeavors are aimed at meeting the ever-growing demand for public transport bus services, improving the quality of those services provided to passengers, and achieving customer happiness by providing fast, convenient, and safe transport services that enhance the user experience and support the ITC's efforts in making public transport a preferred option for everyone.

-Ends-