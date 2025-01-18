Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Led by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, in Davos, Switzerland, from 20-24 January 2025.

Taking place under the theme of “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” the 55th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting arrives at a time of growing geopolitical, economic and humanitarian challenges — from ongoing conflicts to a tepid global growth trajectory, and from the seismic impact of advanced technologies on labor markets and human capital to the increasingly urgent need for a practical and inclusive energy transition.

During its participation, the Saudi delegation will collaborate with leaders from government, the private sector, civil society and academia to address these pressing global challenges and shape a prosperous future. The delegation will also explore opportunities to drive disruptive innovation, unlock human potential, steer sustainable transitions and foster global dialogue.

The Kingdom’s delegation will also share experiences and insights from its transformation journey and wide-ranging reform agenda under Saudi Vision 2030 which is building a more resilient, productive and integrated economy.

Alongside His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Kingdom’s delegation includes:

His Excellency Dr. Majid A. Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce

His Excellency Ahmed A. Alkhateeb, Minister of Tourism

His Excellency Adel A. Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate Affairs

His Excellency Khalid A. Alfalih, Minister of Investment

His Excellency Mohammed A. Aljadaan, Minister of Finance

His Excellency Abdullah A. Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

His Excellency Bandar I. Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning

The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) leads the Kingdom’s long-standing partnership with the World Economic Forum, and has delivered impactful initiatives that have addressed pressing global challenges.

The 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum brings together representatives from more than 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1,000 major private sector players, in addition to young changemakers and representatives of civil society and academic institutions.