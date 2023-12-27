Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Nipa Nirannoot, Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The visit aimed to enhance cooperation between DEWA and energy and water organisations and authorities in Thailand and discuss topics of mutual interest.

Al Tayer welcomed the Consul General of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. He commended the efforts of the Thai Consulate in enhancing cooperation, exchanging best global experiences in clean and renewable energy, sustainability, and water. The two sides discussed the scope of strategic cooperation and the contributions of Thai organisations and companies in clean and renewable energy, water, and sustainability, which are vital sectors in both the UAE and Thailand.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's key projects, initiatives, and programmes that support the wise leadership's vision to establish a sustainable model for energy that supports economic growth. He highlighted Dubai’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.. Among DEWA's most notable projects in clean energy is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

HE Nipa Nirannoot emphasised the importance of enhancing trade, investments, and exchange of experiences and technologies between Thailand and the UAE. She highlighted the wide avenues of cooperation, partnership, and exploring investment opportunities between Thai companies and DEWA.

