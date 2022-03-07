Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, International Finance Corporation (IFC)’s regional Vice President for the Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s headquarters in Dubai, sought to discuss IFC’s work plan and review the latest developments related to IFC's activities in the UAE and the region.

Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations, and Ms. Moza Saeed Almatrooshi, Head of International Organisations Department at MoF attended the meeting alongside Mr. Sufyan Abed Alhameed Al Issa, IFC's MENA Regional Head of Operations.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussiani stressed on the importance of the IFC’s role in advancing economic development and improving the lives of people, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing. His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to bolster coordination with the IFC to stimulate the growth of the private sector and create job opportunities in developing countries.”

Both parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed the latest developments related to the IFC’s strategy in the MENA region and IFC's programmes in the UAE and the GCC. They also deliberated the support provided by the IFC to private companies in the UAE to boost their investments abroad.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, advances economic development and improves the lives of people by encouraging the growth of the private sector in developing countries. The UAE joined the IFC on 30th September 1977.​

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com