Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will lead the largest UAE economic delegation comprising government entities and private sector representatives to participate in the upcoming ‘COMEUP 2023’ startup festival in South Korea. The event is scheduled to take place from 8-10 November 2023, with an aim to enhance cooperation in new economic sectors, entrepreneurship, technology, tourism, and AI. At the event, the UAE delegation will showcase national SMEs, thus promoting dialogue between both startup communities and the private sector in general.

The UAE delegation comprises 20 entities from the government and private sectors, as well as business accelerators and incubators. These include Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai CommerCity, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Emirates Development Bank, Hub71, Kezad Group, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, United Arab Emirates University, TECOM Group, in addition to more than 100 entrepreneurs.

H.E. Bin Touq will visit the UAE pavilion at the event to review innovative projects, products, and the latest technological solutions offered by UAE SMEs.

The UAE delegation will showcase 40 national SME projects at a separate session titled ‘Showcasing UAE Project Ideas,’ which will be held on the sidelines of the event. This aims to support the growth of these businesses, facilitate the access of their products to strategic markets, and build new partnerships with Korean companies participating in the event.

The Minister of Economy will also attend several sessions, including the event’s main session, to highlight the promising opportunities offered by various sectors and economic activities in the UAE. H.E. will shine a spotlight on the advantages offered by the UAE’s business environment to investors and entrepreneurs from around the world and invite Korean companies and SMEs to explore the UAE market and benefit from these incentives.

During the visit, H.E. Bin Touq will tour major incubators, accelerators, and research and development institutions in Korea, including TIPS Town, the specialized technological business incubator, and the Korean Institute for Startup and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED). The visit will facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in entrepreneurship, startups, FinTech, and AI. In addition, H.E. Bin Touq will visit some of the major Korean companies, including LG and Pinkfong, to explore the latest digital technologies used in their R&D.

Several MoUs will be signed by the UAE and Korean government entities during the event to facilitate cooperation in various economic fields.

‘COMEUP 2023’ is the largest entrepreneurship and startup event in the Republic of South Korea, which will feature the participation of more than 60,000 visitors and 100 speakers this year.

- Ends-

For further information, please contact: