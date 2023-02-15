Abu Dhabi: In an effort to enhance interdependence and integration between government entities to provide services that rely on direct interaction to serve customers and members of the public, the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Human Resources Department in the Government of Ajman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to activate electronic data interchange systems.

The agreement aims to ensure the provision of services in a secure manner to support efforts to integrate services between the two parties, facilitate service delivery procedures, coordinate joint meetings between the two, exchange data related to details of contribution periods for government employees in Ajman, as well as provide service joining data, retired employee data and the value of their entitlement and monthly contribution statements for insured employees.

The joint initiative represents a productive step forward towards supporting the UAE government's approach to adopt electronic data interchange links between the two entities to support the acceleration of service provisions and excellence in delivery, while reducing time and effort, thus standing out as one best service providers in the world.

The interconnection between the two entities will further elevate joint efforts to support indicators related to the current services, which will contribute to improving those services and bringing them to a level comparable to best practices in the social insurance sector.

